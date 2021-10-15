CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUU to Host Student Favorite: Casino Night

By Aspen English
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Utah University’s Student Programming Board invites students to gamble the night away at Casino Night on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 p.m. to midnight. This will be the school’s 15th year putting on the semiannual event. Games including Texas hold ‘em, blackjack, bingo, craps and roulette will be...

Odessa American

Permian Casino Night

Oilfield Helping Hands has scheduled its inaugural Permian Casino Night Oct. 28 at Rolling 7s Ranch, 11700 W. County Road 122, Midland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., gaming runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the event concluding at midnight. A $250 ticket includes event entry, drinks, heavy hors...
MIDLAND, TX
Jackson Hole Radio

Casino night November 6th

The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation, along with The Wort Hotel announced Casino Night 2021 will take place on November 6th. There will be a limited number of tickets to join the event live at The Wort Hotel, and there will also be a virtual platform for online bidding, raffles, and a chance to win artwork, exciting trips and more. Tables at the Live event are $500 for a table of four and $250 for a table for two or two barstools, and include a prime rib dinner. Tickets for the virtual event are $100 each and include a carryout prime rib dinner for two. All tables and tickets will go on sale to the public on October 20th at 10:00 am. The event, underwritten by The Wort Hotel, raised almost $200,000 in 2020 for local scholarships. Casino Night is in year five of the partnership between The Wort Hotel and The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation.
JACKSON, WY
Reading Eagle

Casino Night at The Heritage raises $7,000 for resident benefit fund

Casino Night returned to The Heritage of Green Hills, complete with blackjack, roulette, craps, slots, Texas hold ‘em, and big wheel. The annual event at the healthy lifeplan community in Shillington raised $7,000 this year for the Heritage Resident Benefit Fund, which helps defray costs for residents who have outlived their resources.
SHILLINGTON, PA
suunews.net

SUU Hosts Spooky Pumpkin Painting

Southern Utah University held their annual pumpkin painting event in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Students entered the Ballroom and chose from a variety of pumpkins, picking up water and paint brushes as they headed to their seats. Students could choose paints...
VISUAL ART
palyvoice.com

Teen Arts Council hosts Open Mic Night

Palo Alto’s Teen Arts Council is once again hosting in-person events after a virtual year, starting with the open mic night that brought audience members to their feet. TAC is a city-wide organization that holds events such as last week’s open mic night to give student performers all around the Bay Area a place to hang out and perform for one another.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Fayette Tribune

New River Primary hosts Family Night of Code

WVU researchers and New River Primary School teachers and administrators have worked collaboratively over the past two years to bring computer coding into k-2 classrooms. Personnel are encouraging STEM at the primary school level, because inquiry learning is a crucial part of STEM and that is the way that young children naturally learn.
EDUCATION
papercitymag.com

Houston High Rollers Go All In For This Casino Night With a Heart

Bridget & JB Brennan, Chelsea Partain, Ryan Haney at the 'All in for the House' gala benefitting the Ronald McDonald House at the Bayou City Events Center (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Ronald McDonald House Houston “All in for the House” gala. Where: Bayou City Events Pavilion. PC Moment: Better...
HOUSTON, TX
vicksburgnews.com

WaterView Casino to host barbeque competition with $15,000 in prizes

The WaterView Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg is preparing for its first barbeque competition event: Barbeque With A View. WaterView is inviting teams from around the southeast to compete in its Backyard BBQ Contest on Nov. 13, where they will award $15,000 in prize money to the best teams. A total of ten winners will split the prize money: the top five finishers each for chicken and ribs will be paid. From those winners, there will be a Reserve and Grand Champion chosen.
VICKSBURG, MS
butlerradio.com

Mars Students To Host Candidate Night For School Board Members

Students are getting involved in the race for the Mars School Board by hosting a candidate night. The high school’s enrichment club will be sponsoring a candidate question and answer forum Thursday night to help provide more information to voters. The students will moderate the event and all candidates are...
MARS, PA
Midland Daily News

CNC to host Nature at Night on Oct. 23

Chippewa Nature Center will host Nature at Night, a free, family-friendly outdoor event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitors will learn about nocturnal frogs, salamanders and birds, as well as migratory birds through games and hands-on activities along Arbury Trail. Visitors can learn animal calls and watch...
LIFESTYLE
pasadenanow.com

Casino Night is Back at St. Elizabeth Parish School!

Casino Night is Back! Join Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish School on October 16th, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth, for this fun filled event that benefits not only the school but the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Grant Program!. Casino Night is an annual event hosted by the...
GAMBLING
holycitysinner.com

Friends of the Library to Host Pint Night at Rusty Bull

Love books? Love beer? Love books and beer? Then you’ll likely want to celebrate National Friends of the Library Week (Oct. 17-23) by quenching your thirst with a brew or two with two local organizations. For every pint sold at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. on Wednesday, October 20th from 4 pm to 8 pm, $1 will be donated back to the Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL).
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Storm Lake Times

Bomgaars to host ladies night

The Bomgaars Ladies Night is set for Sunday, Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. Shoppers will receive 20% off regular priced merchandise, some restrictions apply. Five percent of total sales will be donated to area cancer centers, including Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. In 2020, Bomgaars donated over $65,000 to 94 locations.
SPORTS
pointandshoreland.com

PPBA hosting Meet the Candidates Night

Point Place Business Association (PPBA) is hosting the annual Meet the Candidates Night on Wednesday, October 20, starting with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Golden City Chinese Restaurant. PPBA members and candidates eat free, public is $10. Dinner reservations...
ELECTIONS
bringmethenews.com

Saturday Night Live Alums, Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center

Saturday Night Live Greats, Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center. SNL favorites Jon Lovitz, Chris Kattan, Tim Meadows, and Finesse Mitchell are coming to the Grand Casino on November 6. Rekindle your favorite ‘Mango moment’ or great romantic advice given by the Ladies Man. Tickets are on sale now!
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
case.edu

LGBT Grad Student Game Night

The LGBT Center is hosting a game night! This event will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tinkham Veale University Center (TVUC Senior Classroom), and is open to all LGBT graduate students. Snacks and drinks will be provided along with Jackbox Games, tabletop games, and card games! Bring your favorites!
SOCIETY
electronic.vegas

Watch livestreams of all eight stages of EDC Las Vegas 2021

Fans not able to attend Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2021 in person can tune into to a special livestream, featuring feeds from all eight festival stages. The festival’s largest broadcast production to date will feature coverage from 75 cameras. It coincides with the event’s 25th anniversary, and 10th year in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
suu.edu

SUU Hosts Annual State Bank Business Challenge

As part of the One Utah Summit, Southern Utah University’s Larry H. and Gail Miller Center for Entrepreneurship hosted the annual State Bank Business Challenge on October 4 and 5, 2021. The competition gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business and compete for prize money, business resources and support from mentors in the community.
CEDAR CITY, UT
arkvalleyvoice.com

PfCA to Host Monthly Game Night October 13

Partnership for Community Action (PfCA) will host their next LGBTQ+ Game Night. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 13 at the Sellars Project space PfCA 300 West Sackett Avenue Salida, CO, 81201. PfCA members are encouraged to join this monthly game night. There will be games available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own to share.
SALIDA, CO

