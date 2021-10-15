SUU to Host Student Favorite: Casino Night

The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation, along with The Wort Hotel announced Casino Night 2021 will take place on November 6th. There will be a limited number of tickets to join the event live at The Wort Hotel, and there will also be a virtual platform for online bidding, raffles, and a chance to win artwork, exciting trips and more. Tables at the Live event are $500 for a table of four and $250 for a table for two or two barstools, and include a prime rib dinner. Tickets for the virtual event are $100 each and include a carryout prime rib dinner for two. All tables and tickets will go on sale to the public on October 20th at 10:00 am. The event, underwritten by The Wort Hotel, raised almost $200,000 in 2020 for local scholarships. Casino Night is in year five of the partnership between The Wort Hotel and The Rotary Club of Jackson Hole and its Foundation.
