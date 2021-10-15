CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A capsule look at the Red Sox-Astros playoff series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcDcs_0cSnAg1G00
1 of 5

A capsule look at the best-of-seven American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros:

___

Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Friday, at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox); Game 2, Saturday, at Houston, 4:20 p.m. (Fox and FS1); Game 3, Monday, Oct. 18, at Boston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1); Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Boston, TBD (Fox); x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Boston, TBD (Fox); x-Game 6, Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston, TBD (Fox); x-Game 7, Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1).

x-if necessary.

___

Season Series: Astros won 5-2.

___

BOSTON RED SOX

Record: 92-70.

Playoff Entry: AL wild card.

Manager: Alex Cora (third season; two stints).

Projected Rotation: LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA, 52 Ks, 42 2/3 IP in 9 starts after return from Tommy John surgery), RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75, 195 Ks in 182 1/3 IP), LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (13-8, 4.74), RHP Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53).

Top Hitters: 3B Rafael Devers (.279, 38 HRs, 113 RBIs), SS Xander Bogaerts (.295, 23, 79), DH J.D. Martinez (.286, 28, 99), RF Hunter Renfroe (.259, 31, 96).

Top Relievers: RHP Garrett Whitlock (8-4, 1.96 ERA, 2 saves), RHP Tanner Houck (1-5, 3.52, 87 Ks, 21 BBs, 69 IP in 18 games, 13 starts), RHP Hansel Robles (3-5, 4.43, 14 saves with Minnesota and Boston), RHP Adam Ottavino (7-3, 4.21, 11 saves).

October Glance: Red Sox are back in playoffs for first time since winning 2018 World Series. They advanced to Division Series by beating rival New York Yankees 6-2 at home in AL wild-card game behind Eovaldi. Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber hit early homers off Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park, and Alex Verdugo had three RBIs. ... Boston then took down top-seeded and AL East champion Rays 3-1 in best-of-five ALDS, joining Minnesota Twins (1991 World Series) as only teams to clinch a postseason series with consecutive walk-off wins, according to STATS. Red Sox batted .341 with 9 homers and .915 OPS in the series. ... These teams met in 2018 ALCS, when Boston eliminated defending champion Houston 4-1 on way to title. Astros downed Red Sox 3-1 in 2017 ALDS en route to their lone World Series crown. Cora was bench coach on that Houston club before guiding Red Sox to 2018 championship. Then he was let go by Boston and suspended by MLB for 2020 season for his role in Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal. He was rehired by Red Sox last offseason. ... Boston finished fifth in AL East without Cora during pandemic-shortened 2020 season, making this the third time team has rebounded from a last-place finish to make the postseason. ... It is the first wild-card berth for the Red Sox since 2009, before current one-game playoff was instituted in 2012. ... Swept at home by Yankees from Sept. 24-26 to fall into third place but swept the Nationals in final three games of season to clinch top wild card. ... Scored 334 of their 829 runs with two outs, most in majors. ... Led the big leagues with 330 doubles. ... Six players had at least 20 homers, including Bobby Dalbec (25) and Kiké Hernandez (20). ... Martinez was left off wild-card roster following freak injury at Washington in season finale, when he stumbled over second base while jogging out to his position in right field between innings and twisted his ankle. But he returned in ALDS and went 7 for 15 (.467) with a clutch homer and 4 RBIs ... Hernandez is hitting .435 (10 for 23) in playoffs with 2 HRs, 3 doubles and 6 RBIs. ... Eovaldi pitched 6 scoreless innings in his last regular-season start, against Baltimore on Sept. 29. He’s struck out 16 over 10 1/3 innings in two playoff outings, allowing three runs and seven hits with one walk. Boston has won nine of his past 10 starts, including postseason. ... Eovaldi led all AL qualified pitchers during regular season with 1.79 walks per nine innings, ranked second with 5.57 K/BB and seventh with 195 strikeouts. ... Sale has struggled of late and lasted only one inning in Game 2 at Tampa Bay, giving up five runs and four hits on 30 pitches. ... Boston is 15-3 in potential postseason clinchers since 2004 and has won its last eight.

___

HOUSTON ASTROS

Record: 95-67.

Playoff Entry: AL West champion.

Manager: Dusty Baker (second season).

Projected Rotation: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA, 125 Ks), RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30, 167 Ks as rookie), RHP José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62 in 20 starts), RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.21).

Top Hitters: 1B Yuli Gurriel (AL-leading .319, 15 HRs, 81 RBIs), 2B Jose Altuve (.278, 31, 83), LF Michael Brantley (.311, 8, 47), SS Carlos Correa (.279, career-high 26, 92), DH Yordan Alvarez (.277, 33, 104), RF Kyle Tucker (.294, 30, 92, 37 doubles).

Top Relievers: RHP Ryan Pressly (5-3, 2.25 ERA, 26/28 saves), RHP Kendall Graveman (1-1, 3.13 in 23 games with Houston; 4-0, 0.82, 10 saves in 30 games with Seattle), RHP Ryne Stanek (3-5, 3.42, 2 saves), RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 in 30 games, 29 starts).

October Glance: Heavy-hitting Astros are third team in baseball history to reach five straight League Championship Series. Looking to return to World Series for second time in three seasons and earn second championship overall, after 2017 crown was tainted by electronic cheating scheme. ... Even without injured ace Justin Verlander and 2017 World Series MVP George Springer, who left for Toronto as a free agent last offseason, Houston won AL West for fourth time in five years — finished second to Oakland during pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Playoff-tested Astros then dispatched AL Central champion White Sox 3-1 in Division Series with impressive display of clutch hitting. Tucker had 2 homers and 7 RBIs in series. ... Astros are missing top starter Lance McCullers Jr. (13-5, 3.16 ERA, 185 Ks), who allowed one earned run over 10 2/3 innings in two ALDS starts vs. Chicago. He exited Game 4 with right forearm tightness after four effective innings and was left off ALCS roster, a huge blow to Houston. No announcement was made on the severity of the injury, and McCullers was listed on the series taxi squad. ... Rookie CF Jake Meyers also got hurt in Game 4 of ALDS when he crashed into wall trying to make leaping grab. He departed with left shoulder discomfort and was replaced by Chas McCormick. ... Houston took three of four from Boston at home in series that ended June 3, then won two of three at Fenway Park from June 8-10. Astros outscored Red Sox 42-25 and compiled .884 OPS to .612 for Boston. Houston had 3.05 ERA to 6.00 for Red Sox. ... The 72-year-old Baker is the first manager to win division titles with five teams after also leading the Nationals, Reds, Cubs and Giants to crowns. This is his eighth division championship and 11th trip to playoffs. He’s still seeking first World Series title as a manager. ... Houston’s longest winning streak this season was 11 games from June 13-24. ... Led majors with a .276 batting average, .339 OBP, 863 runs and 1,496 hits. Ranked second in majors by striking out just 1,222 times. ... 3B Alex Bregman returned Aug. 25 after missing more than two months with quadriceps injury. He hit .270 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in 91 games. ... Pitching staff was fourth in AL with 3.76 ERA. ... Greinke, who returned from injured list on last day of regular season, worked in relief against White Sox. The 37-year-old right-hander, who won 2009 AL Cy Young Award, also threw 2 1/3 innings of relief in regular-season finale for his first appearance out of bullpen since 2007. ... Correa, a free agent this fall, had one of his best seasons and led all position players with 7.2 WAR. His 2.9 defensive WAR also ranked first.

___

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Red Sox Astros#The Boston Red Sox#Tbd#Era#Ip#Relievers#Division Series
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sporting News

World Series schedule 2021: Dates, start times, channels, scores for every Astros vs. Braves game

The Astros and Braves both have to be coming into the World Series feeling pretty good about their Championship Series performances. Houston, facing the team that eliminated it in 2018, came back from being outscored 21-8 in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS by Boston to win three straight games. The Astros beat up on the Red Sox by a 23-3 margin in those final three to reach their third Fall Classic in five years.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
GamingToday

ALCS Odds And Pick: Astros, Red Sox Meet For Trilogy Series

Trilogy anyone? The Red Sox and Astros face each other in the American League Championship Series, marking the third time the teams have met in the postseason in the last five years. Like all trilogies, this one is spiced with drama. The managers are close friends. The teams were both...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy