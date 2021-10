LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers will turn to Walker Buehler Saturday in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, hoping he can extend their season despite pitching with one day’s less rest than is customary. Buehler will be pitching on three days rest for the second time in his five-season major league career. The other time was for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Giants, when he allowed one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two in a 7-2 victory that tied the best-of-five series at two games apiece. Los...

