Remember the game demos of Resident Evil Village that had a time limiter for each play? Well, they are back again for all platforms this time. CAPCOM has re-released the limited-time RE Village game demos and it will be available on all platforms that the game has launched on. So this includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC aside from the PS4 and PS5 releases. The latter two platforms will be getting their game demos again at a later time on October 27, 2021. The news comes from the Japanese Resident Evil 25th Anniversary official website and the official Twitter account of the game but it should be coming to the English one later on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO