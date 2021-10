(The Center Square) – Tennessee has enough money in its rainy day fund to cover 32.4 days of expenses, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. The Pew report ranked Tennessee 24th-highest in the U.S. for the number of days its rainy day fund could keep the government running based on estimates at the end of the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO