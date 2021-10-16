CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 80% of Eligible Connecticut Residents Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: CDC

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than 80% of eligible Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of...

Bootboyrick
9d ago

This will end up being mass murder like when the pandemic first started. It would be much safer and effective to give residents 3mg of Ivermectin every day to boost their immune system. I would refuse this poison.

3
Doctor Autism
8d ago

so CT has reached hear immunity according to Fauci thenm Why did Lamont again extend his powers that over reach his constitutional powers

2
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

518 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

At least 518 fully vaccinated residents in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. The breakthrough COVID-19 deaths took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021, according to the data updated Oct. 8 by the state’s Department of Health. The breakthrough deaths account for 7% of Pennsylvania’s 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Authorizes State Health Officials To Administer Moderna, J&J Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s final approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday authorized state health officials to administer additional doses from those makers to eligible Marylanders. “From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of containment, which became mitigation, then vaccination, and we are now focused on maintaining immunity,” Hogan said. “Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear...
HEALTH
scotteblog.com

Howard County reports 93.7 percent of eligible residents 12 and older having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Reported by Howard County Government on October 13th:. This week mark’s 19 months since Howard County reported its first case of COVID-19. We continue to make great progress as a community, as we continue to see a decline in our cases and hospital utilization metrics. As of 9:00 a.m., yesterday, October 12th, our 7-day average positivity rate was 2.32 percent and our 7-day average case rate per 100,000 of our population was 10.6. There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients in both ICU and Acute Care units.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NBC Connecticut

COVID Q&A: Where Does Connecticut Stand in the Pandemic?

With some of Connecticut's municipal mask mandates ending and vaccines for kids getting closer, we want to take a closer look at where we are in the pandemic. NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran sat down with Doctor Howard Forman, a professor of public health and management at Yale University. Dan: Let's...
CONNECTICUT STATE

