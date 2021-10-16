Over 80% of Eligible Connecticut Residents Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: CDC

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s final approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday authorized state health officials to administer additional doses from those makers to eligible Marylanders.
“From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of containment, which became mitigation, then vaccination, and we are now focused on maintaining immunity,” Hogan said.
“Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear...
Comments / 9