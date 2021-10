The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – While shopping for some new kicks, I stumbled upon the latest sneakers from New Balance that feature a built-in whistle in the heels of these rugged sneakers. Designer Salehe Bembury and New Balance collaborated to create the 574 YURT sneakers which are built for hiking and trail running. In an emergency or when the mood strikes, you can take off one of the shoes and blow a tune because why the heck not? The 574 YURTS are $149.95 and come in Forest Green and Shark Skin and will be available from New Balance’s online store on October 22nd.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO