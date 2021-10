This Friday night, Lisa is going to be at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill and MXT to celebrate the release of Halloween Kills. She'll be there with friends from Ghostly Productions and will be showing off a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the film and some really cool props used in it. Among those props: the Halloween Kills script, the fluorescent light used in the throat gag in the official trailer, a variety of trauma prosthetic pieces, full face prosthetics for kills, broken jaw prosthetics, a burn sleeve that Michael wore, the Dr. Loomis prosthetic box, lots of pictures and more!

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO