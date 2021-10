What’s the true meaning of Halloween? In World of Warcraft, the true meaning is hats. Yes, hats. There’s the hat you can get from the Horseman riding around in Hallow’s End. There are hats you can get in Val’sharah. There’s the mount that you can maybe get from the aforementioned Headless Horseman, and as we all know, a mount is just like a hat you wear beneath you. The point is that there are many hats, and the event is live on all versions of the game. Hats.

