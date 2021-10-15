CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 473 new cases, 603 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
KPVI Newschannel 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 473 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 338 and the number of probable cases rising by 135, according...

EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 22 More Deaths, Though New Cases Appear To Be Trending Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots being given the green light by the CDC, Minnesota health officials on Friday reported an additional 2,150 virus cases and 22 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one teenager in Hennepin County. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 770,246 since the pandemic began, with 8,537 deaths attributed to the virus. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate appears to be on the waning side of a crest, now at 7.9% from 8.5% last week. The line for high risk...
Covid update: New daily cases continue their slow decline

According to the Monday report from the Delaware Division of Public Health, the number of new cases of Covid-19 remains below the recent peak in early September. Hospitalizations have fallen below 200. The numbers. • 320 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 140,462. The seven-day average of new...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,370 New Cases, 3 Deaths

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,370 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,318 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year there were 3,165 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,835 new cases per day at...
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 10,412 New Cases, 73 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,412 new coronavirus cases and 73 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,540,721 cases and 30,976 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,783 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675in ICUs. The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%. The state says 13,597,969 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,424,270 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated,...
Massachusetts Reports 3,173 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,173 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 789,316. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,540. There were 206,974 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.57%. There are 527 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 133 patients currently in intensive care.
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 989 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths over the past three days. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 776 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases. Some of the new deaths were an import of data from the state, and all happened this month. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and eight were 65 or older. There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,274 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,285. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Georgia reaches COVID vaccine milestone, half of residents fully vaccinated

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Peach State reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone by inoculating half of its population. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) made the announcement Monday afternoon. “Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” says Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of […]
MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
Data Show COVID Cases In Minnesota Schools Have Declined, But Experts Still Watching For Long-Term Trends

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest data show COVID-19 cases linked to schools have sharply declined since mid-September, but experts warn that it’s too early to determine if the state has passed the peak of the latest surge. Confirmed infections among staff and teachers peaked at nearly 3,000 the week of Sept. 19, according to the latest weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week, there were fewer than 1,000 cases reported. Dr. Beth Thielen, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Medical School, said while that’s a promising sign, she is awaiting more data in...
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
Missouri announces new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials have updated their guidance for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Missourians who received either the Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna shots. The Department of Health and Senior Services says people are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after getting...
