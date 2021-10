Jorge Baldor immigrated to the United States from Cuba with his family at age six. An energetic entrepreneur, Baldor has founded or helped support several organizations aimed at empowering others and developing future leaders, particularly within the local and international Latino community. In 2015, Baldor founded the Latino Center for Leadership Development along with Miguel Solis and Rebecca Acuna. A Dallas Regional Chamber board member, Baldor was also named a finalist for the Dallas Morning News’ Texan of the Year in 2018.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO