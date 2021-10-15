CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired. Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she...

videogameschronicle.com

Activision Blizzard says it has fired 20 employees following harassment claims

Activision Blizzard has stated that it has fired 20 employees and disciplined a further 20 as a result of harassment and discrimination claims. In an email update sent to all employees, executive vice president for corporate affairs Fran Townsend stated that the company had received an increase in reports of harassment, discrimination and retaliation and action was being taken on them.
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Apple activist fired after deleting files on work device

An Apple program manager who posted anonymous tales of discrimination suffered by co-workers at the tech giant has been canned, according to reports. Janneke Parrish, an Austin-based employee who worked on Apple Maps, is a leader of #AppleToo, an online group that published stories of alleged “racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege” faced by Apple workers.
BUSINESS
CNN

Apple employee who led #AppleToo organizing effort says she was fired

(CNN Business) — An Apple employee who led organizing efforts against harassment and discrimination within the company said she has been fired. Janneke Parrish, a program manager at Apple and one of the organizers of the #AppleToo movement, was suspended late last week and terminated on Thursday, she told CNN Business in an interview on Friday. Parrish said Apple told her she was fired for deleting files from her work devices before turning them over to the company as part of an internal investigation into leaks to the press.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Reuters#The New York Times
Middletown Press

Apple Fired a Prominent Organizer of the #AppleToo Movement

Apple has fired Janneke Parrish, a program manager and leader of the #AppleToo movement, for deleting files from her company devices during an internal probe, according to The Verge. The tech company has been investigating multiple employees suspected of leaking internal memos and documents to the press. Parrish’s termination comes...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Apple FIRES leader of the '#AppleToo' movement for 'non-compliance' after she deleted files from work devices during investigation into leaks and worker organizing in the company

A project manager at Apple who co-founded a protest movement against the company has been fired for 'non compliance'. Janneke Parrish, a program manager for Apple Maps based in Austin, Texas, was one of two employees of the company to create a forum for complaints. On Thursday she was fired,...
BUSINESS
mprnews.org

Apple fires #AppleToo leader as part of leak probe. She says it's retaliation

Apple has fired a lead organizer of the #AppleToo movement, as the company investigates multiple employees suspected of leaking internal documents to the media. Janneke Parrish, a program manager who had been with the company for more than five years, told NPR that she was fired on Thursday. Apple claimed she had deleted files and apps from her company phone amid an investigation into how details of a company meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook leaked to the press, Parrish said.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Apple fires another employee who urged workers to speak out

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Apple, facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant. Janneke Parrish, who worked as a program manager...
BUSINESS
gamepolar.com

Activision Blizzard says over 20 workers have ‘exited’ following harassment circumstances

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that greater than 20 workers have “exited” the corporate as a part of its efforts to vary its inner tradition following allegations of fostering a “frat boy” office. The online game firm has published the letter Govt VP for Company Affairs Fran Townsend despatched to workers revealing the transfer, during which she additionally stated that greater than 20 different people confronted various kinds of disciplinary motion. Again in July, the California Division of Truthful Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit towards the developer for permitting a piece setting whereby feminine workers have been allegedly subjected to fixed sexual harassment.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mark Zuckerberg Added As Defendant In Facebook Consumer Privacy Lawsuit As Company Said To Mull Name Change

Facebook continues to generate headlines, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally being named a defendant in a consumer protection lawsuit and the company said to be planning a name change. The still top-secret new corporate moniker, reported by The Verge, would serve as an umbrella for all Facebook brands much like Google became Alphabet in 2015 to reflect  businesses beyond its search engine and Snapchat rebranded to Snap the year after. The shift comes as Zuckerberg pivots the company into its next phase that he’s dubbed the Metaverse.. Zuckerberg introduced the Metaverse on a conference call last summer, a reimagining of the business...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook -- as well as of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns -- on the deep polarization of politics in the United States and on the mental health of some teenagers. But there have long been concerns over the social network's impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world, such as the massacre targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. This weekend the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook's presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
WORLD
AFP

'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit

Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits on Monday, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritizes its growth over people's safety. The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation. Facebook released results showing its profit in the recently-ended quarter grew to over $9 billion -- a 17 percent increase -- and its ranks of users increased to 2.91 billion. Hours earlier, new reports blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online.
INTERNET

