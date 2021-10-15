CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Friday that the...

Column: Congress itself should prosecute those it charges with contempt

If Steve Bannon and other former aides to President Donald Trump refuse to testify before the congressional committee looking into the events of Jan. 6, should they be held in contempt? Plenty of partisans seem to be rooting for this result. I’d suggest to this and future Congresses that witnesses should be held in contempt only if the members are willing to return to the days when senators and representatives did their own dirty work.
Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
Explainer-Could Biden steer the U.S. Senate into changing the filibuster?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden has sounded increasingly open over the past month to changing the Senate’s filibuster tradition to bypass a Republican roadblock that has imperiled key aspects of the Democratic agenda. After long opposing change, Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, said on Thursday...
Biden Says First Responders Should Be Fired for Refusing Jab

Businesses and cities around the nation are starting to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine but those mandates are seeing more resistance. Some high profile fights include police officers resisting the requirements in Chicago, New York and other cities. At a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden said first responders who don't get the shot should stay home or be let go.
