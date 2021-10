San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games without pay by the NHL on Monday for an "established violation" of the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 protocol. Sources confirmed earlier this month that Kane was being investigated over allegations that he submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NHL and the Sharks. While the NHL and the NHLPA do not have a vaccine mandate for the 2021-22 season, vaccinated players have far fewer restrictions on them than do unvaccinated players -- including the ability to play games in Canada without a mandatory quarantine.

