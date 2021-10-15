CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

If You Want To Understand the Greatness of Sir David Amess, Watch This...

iaindale.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm sitting here, at 7.30 on Friday evening, wanting to write a full tribute to Sir David Amess. But the words won't come. I think I know the reason, because at exactly this time, I should be sitting beside David at a dinner of his Southend West Conservative Association. He invited...

www.iaindale.com

BBC

Sir David Amess: How a tragic day unfolded

The day started out much like every other Friday morning for Sir David Amess. One of Essex's most longstanding MPs, he held meetings with his Southend constituents every second week, in recent years varying the location to meet more of the local residents that relied upon his help. This week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Family ‘absolutely broken’ by murder of Sir David Amess

Conservative MP Sir David was meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea when he was attacked on Friday. The family of murdered Sir David Amess have urged people to be tolerant and “set aside hatred” as counter-terrorism officers investigate the Conservative MP’s killing. In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Sir David’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iaindale.com

A Tribute to Sir David Amess 1952-2021

On Friday afternoon the Sunday Telegraph asked me to write a tribute to him for today's paper. What you will read below is an expanded version of what they printed today. I also decided to donate the fee from this article to one of David's favourite charities, The Music Man Project, which helps people with learning disabilities enjoy music.
MUSIC
BBC

Sir David Amess: Fun, friendly and always outspoken

Sir David Amess was one of Parliament's characters: fun, friendly, unconventional and outspoken. His broad grin and boyish enthusiasm were fixtures in the House of Commons chamber for nearly 40 years. He never scaled the heights of government, choosing to dedicate his career to his beloved Essex and the causes...
U.K.
Bwog

Bwoglines: Sir David Amess Edition

The world grieves after the death of Sir David Amess. Happening in the World: Sir David Amess, a Conservative Member of Parliament, died earlier today after being stabbed at a church. He was talking with constituents. Upon investigation, a knife was found at the scene and a 25-year-old was arrested. Though unsure if this murder was terrorist-related, the United Kingdom’s Counter-terrorist Command group will be looking into it. Sir David served for forty years and was known for his kindness and for passing laws beneficial to marginalized communities. He is survived by his wife and five kids. His death marks the second time an active Member of Parliament has died. The first was MP Jo Cox in 2016 (BBC).
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sir David Amess: Support growing for statue to MP

Support is growing for plans to build a statue of Sir David Amess in his beloved Southend. The idea was first raised in the House of Lords by the Archbishop of York, who suggested positioning it at the end of the soon-to-be city's pier. Borough councillor John Lamb said it...
POLITICS
