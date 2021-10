Attorney General Mark Brnovich today filed an amended complaint expanding his lawsuit to stop the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional and illegal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, adding claims against the federal contractor and federal employee requirements. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to grant a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction as soon as possible. This is a critical step to protecting the millions of public university employees, federal employees, and contractors who are now being forced to get their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine or be fired.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO