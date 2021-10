We’re kicking off our new Making It in Austin video series with Griffon Ramsey, a chainsaw-wielding local artist who carves pumpkins, ice, and wood using power tools. Just in time for Halloween, we captured Ramsey carving pumpkins into the three witches from Hocus Pocus. The artist likes to recreate horror movie characters, such as Pennywise from It or Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist, and she often does live carvings in front of audiences. Learn more about Ramsey in our October issue.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO