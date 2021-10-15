Jurgen Klopp criticises Gareth Southgate for selecting John Stones over Liverpool's Joe Gomez for England...despite Man City defender playing ZERO minutes this term

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed he intends to make changes for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley.Group I leaders England need a maximum of five points from their remaining three games to secure their place at Qatar 2022.Southgate made good use of his squad as a number of fringe players featured in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Andorra but a number of his first-choice side could now return.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Southgate said: “We will definitely make changes. We have got a very strong squad and part of the reason we made the changes we...

