Jurgen Klopp criticises Gareth Southgate for selecting John Stones over Liverpool's Joe Gomez for England...despite Man City defender playing ZERO minutes this term

By Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Gareth Southgate for not picking Joe Gomez for England's recent World Cup...

Virgil Van Dijk
Gareth Southgate
John Stones
Jurgen Klopp
Tribal Football

England coach Southgate insists Man City defender Stones in his plans

England coach Gareth Southgate insists Manchester City defender John Stones remains a key part of his plans. Stones' only action this season has come for England, playing twice in last month's internationals before starting against Andorra on Saturday. Southgate said: "I don't foresee it being a problem, he's just been...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Doubters To Believers: Six Years Of Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

The team he took over was a stuff of nightmares. Just looking at the line up now gives me the jitters. However, we trusted Klopp and he repaid that trust. We sit here now with out first Premier League title, another Champions League trophy along with a World Club Cup and Super Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate insists John Stones' is NOT in danger of losing England spot and blames lack of game time at Manchester City is down to bad luck

Gareth Southgate insists he is not concerned by John Stones’ lack of club action despite the central defender not playing a minute for Manchester City. Stones’ only action this season has come for England, playing twice in last month’s internationals before starting against Andorra on Saturday. The centre half is...
SOCCER
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate criticises England’s ‘unusually disjointed performance’ against Hungary

Gareth Southgate will pore over an “unusually disjointed performance” against Hungary to ensure England put it right and wrap up World Cup qualification next month.A home match against Albania and trip to minnows San Marino are all that remains for the Group I leaders on the road to Qatar, with the unbeaten Three Lions holding a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland.The fact some bookmakers have them priced at 1/1000 to top the pool underlines the feeling that it would take something remarkable to derail their qualification, but Tuesday’s meek performance was surprising.A month on from winning 4-0 in Budapest,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate to make changes for England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed he intends to make changes for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley.Group I leaders England need a maximum of five points from their remaining three games to secure their place at Qatar 2022.Southgate made good use of his squad as a number of fringe players featured in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Andorra but a number of his first-choice side could now return.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Southgate said: “We will definitely make changes. We have got a very strong squad and part of the reason we made the changes we...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​England boss Southgate hails toughness of Man City ace Foden

England boss Gareth Southgate has spoken positively about the mental toughness of Manchester City youngster Phil Foden. The attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the best playmakers in Europe over the past 12 months. The 21-year-old was at his best for the Three Lions in a 5-0 drubbing of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate jokes England’s strength gives him ‘headache’ picking team

England manager Gareth Southgate joked he commits a crime with every team selection given the strength in depth of a squad edging closer to World Cup qualification.A mammoth year for the Three Lions rolls onto a 17th game of 2021 on Tuesday evening as the road to Qatar continues with a Wembley clash against HungarySouthgate’s side remain unbeaten seven matches into Group I and it remains a case of when rather than if they qualify for the World Cup, with a play-off spot assured if they follow up the win in Andorra by beating Hungary.Phil Foden shone in the 5-0...
SPORTS
Sunderland Echo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp raises Premier League questions and 'human rights issues' over Newcastle United takeover

A consortium led by Saudi-based Public Investment Fund were given Premier League approval last week to take control of Newcastle, sparking widespread criticism due to the Middle East country’s poor human rights record. Amnesty International has described the reported £305million deal as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

England stars set for ANOTHER punishing summer with Gareth Southgate's squad squeezing in four UEFA Nations League matches in June - despite early start to next season's Premier League

England will play the bulk of their next Nations League campaign in June, with their players set for another punishing summer. There is no space in what is already an overcrowded calendar but Gareth Southgate’s squad will have to squeeze in four group stage fixtures, the first of which may be on June 2 — less than a week after the Champions League final.
UEFA

