Does Insulin Cause Weight Gain?

Over a third of Americans are obese or overweight. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 61 percent of Americans had unwanted weight changes during the pandemic. Being isolated for over a year did not help people's weight loss or fat-burn goals. While fat cells are crucial for maintaining a healthy body, there is unhealthy fat: subcutaneous and visceral. Subcutaneous fat is noticeable fat resting just underneath the skin, the kind you can pinch. Primarily found in the abdominal area, visceral fat is the type you cannot grab or hold. It hides in the abdomen, surrounding the liver, stomach, and intestines, filling the spaces between these organs. Someone can have a flat stomach with high concentrations of visceral fat deep in their abdomen, making it dangerous in high volumes. Here are five ways it harms your body. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO