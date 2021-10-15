Dying Light Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Because… Because

We were pretty blown away when we played Ghostrunner on PC last October. Awarding it an outstanding 9/10 in our review, we praised its stunning visuals, pounding soundtrack, and fast-paced gameplay that balances skilful environmental traversal with brutal combat. We died a hell of a lot of times while playing it, causing some frustration, but we kept going back for more because when you finally get it right it’s like appearing in your very own action movie. Those who played Ghostrunner on PS4 or Xbox One at the same time, however, might not have been quite so impressed thanks to a slower framerate and less impressive visuals. And those playing on Switch a little later, well… at least it allows you to play the game on the move.

