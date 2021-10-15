CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Because… Because

By Zane Wong
Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 is been a long time coming and its actually within sight. In February 2022, fans will be able to play it, but Techland is not done with the first game. Even as almost everyone’s focus is on the sequel, the original still gets attention. Dying Light’s...

