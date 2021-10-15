How ‘Music Man’ Director Jerry Zaks Kept His Broadway Cast Connected Through Quarantine

There's a new nanny in town! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, returned to Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 21 ahead of its December 5 opening night. Join in the celebration by watching the cast, led by Rob McClure in the title role, take their first curtain call in 19 months. The show also features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Give the cast a round of applause by watching the video below!
