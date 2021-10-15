CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How ‘Music Man’ Director Jerry Zaks Kept His Broadway Cast Connected Through Quarantine

By Rory Waltzer
Variety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety Legit!: The Return to Broadway presented by City National Bank hosted a conversation with four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. The legendary director is responsible for shepherding such smashes as “Little Shop of Horrors”, “A Bronx Tale”, and “Sister Act.”. Now, with two new musicals returning to the...

variety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

A Broadway-bound Britney Spears musical is opening this fall

Jukebox musicals come and go, but Britney's music is forever. And surprisingly, the "…Baby One More Time" artist has never had a Broadway musical inspired by her discography. That's about to change as the Washington D.C.–based Shakespeare Theatre Company produces the Broadway-bound musical Once Upon a One More Time, based...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Brent Lang
Person
Sutton Foster
Person
Jerry Zaks
laborpress.org

‘Six’ Brings New Music Back to Broadway

New York, NY – “Six” is the first original musical of the fall 2021 Broadway season and it is a joy. It was scheduled to open in March, but had to shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. The captivating story revolves around the six wives of Henry VIII, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beintheloopchicago.com

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series: Beetlejuice (The Musical) — Online

Meet the original Broadway stars of the Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice. He’s back … and deader than ever! Beetlejuice is returning to Broadway and haunting a brand new house. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit “backstage” with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip – as the casts really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions via the chat feature!
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Music Man#Musicals#Broadway#City National Bank#Dartmouth
Daily Iowan

Hit musical ‘Waitress’ to bring slice of Broadway to Hancher

Hundreds of viewers of Waitress at Hancher Auditorium this weekend will be greeted by the warm smell of baking pies, and some may even leave the theater with a fresh pie. The hit Broadway musical is currently on tour across the country, and will stop in Iowa City on Oct. 22 and 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
E! News

How Shawn Mendes' Newest Concert Combines Music and Connection in a Whole New Way

Watch: "Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation" Trailer. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Interview: Writer/director Scott Derrickson on his latest horror film The Black Phone, his love of the genre itself, and the importance of casting.

To coincide with the trailer launch of The Black Phone, the latest horror film from Blumhouse, detailing the abduction of a young boy who learns he is able to communicate with the voices of his captor’s previous victims through a disconnected black phone, Peter Gray chatted with the film’s director, Scott Derrickson, discussing the origins of this horrific tale, his love of the horror genre itself, and the importance of casting.
MOVIES
Variety

How Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Crafted a Medieval World Through Costumes, Music and Lighting

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams, costume designer Janty Yates and cinematographer Dariusz Wolski are part of the team Ridley Scott rallies to make a “Ridley Scott” film. Whether they come on early in the process or later on, his key collaborators know how to deliver his vision. “The Last Duel” in theaters now, is set in the 14th century and stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who face an epic last duel. While natural was the approach for Wolski, Gregson-Williams aimed to use score to support the story at heart. And for Yates, despite having worked on medieval-set projects before, she had never done...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
broadwaynews.com

‘Flying Over Sunset’ announces new cast members for Broadway run

Nehal Joshi and Kanisha Marie Feliciano have joined the cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s “Flying Over Sunset.”. Joshi and Feliciano join previously confirmed leads Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck, as well as returning cast members Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop and Atticus Ware. Erika Henningsen and Jeremy Kushnier will not return to the show, the production confirmed Tuesday.
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Watch Rob McClure and the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Return to Broadway

There's a new nanny in town! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, returned to Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 21 ahead of its December 5 opening night. Join in the celebration by watching the cast, led by Rob McClure in the title role, take their first curtain call in 19 months. The show also features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Give the cast a round of applause by watching the video below!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Fest 919: ‘C’mon C’mon’ and ‘King Richard’ Tie for Audience Award

Two dramedies, Mike Mills‘s C’mon C’mon and Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share Film Fest 919’s audience award after garnering the same number of votes from attendees, the Chapel Hill-based festival announced on Monday, the day after the fest’s six-day fourth edition came to a close. “We were so happy to return to the theater and see these terrific movies together on the big screen,” Film Fest 919 founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall said in a statement. “Nothing beats seeing a movie with an audience, to feel the reaction of those around you and be able to talk about them afterwards, and we were able to do so safely!” 23 films hailing from 20 countries screened during this year’s fest, which also honored Rebel Heart songwriter Diane Warren (Spotlight Award) and Red Rocket screenwriters Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch.
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy