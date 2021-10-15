CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – An Apple employee who led fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination at the company said on Thursday that she had been fired. Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager, said the iPhone maker informed her on Thursday that she...

