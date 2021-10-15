Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...

