Kuemper advanced through pool play on Saturday, having one all three of their matches 2-0. They played well enough to hold teams to single digits in three of the six sets and never gave up more than 18 points in any set with two of the other sets, holding teams to 12 points. The Knights beat traditional 1A power and 9th ranked Janesville 21-12 and 21-18 while cruising by host school Hampton Dumont 21-12, 21-7 and St Edmond 21-9, 21-6. They moved into the semifinals against Roland Story who is ranked 12th in Class 3A. The Knights battled in both sets but came up short, falling 25-21, 25-20. They would defeat St Edmond in the 3rd place match to end their day. Kuemper (11th ranked in Class 2A) went 4-1 in matches and 8-2 in sets.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO