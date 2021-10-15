CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 9 days ago

Peloton (PTON) closed the most recent trading day at $85.11, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 18.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PTON as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PTON to post earnings of -$1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 675%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $804.1 million, up 6.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.98 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -209.38% and +33.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


