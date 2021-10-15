CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 9 days ago

Twilio (TWLO) closed at $353.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 475% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $680.21 million, up 51.84% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -221.74% and +51.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


