What Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said Monday while speaking to the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “I appreciate you guys having me. I promise you it won’t be anything groundbreaking. Most O-line coaches, they just stick us in a dark room and let the quarterbacks go out and do all the talking and stuff. I will be happy to share with you anything I possibly can. I’m really happy to be here. …

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO