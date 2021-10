The offense for the Las Vegas Raiders had a different look in the first game without Jon Gruden, and the changes paid for at least the first week. New play caller Greg Olson utilized more play-action, allowing Derek Carr to hit some more big plays that had been lacking the previous two games when the offense stalled, leading the Raiders to a 34-24 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO