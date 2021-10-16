Kentucky Machine & Engineering Celebrates 50 Years

A larger crowd of children and adults gathered Saturday night by the new pavilion at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center to enjoy the Bell Witch story. Christian County Historian and retired Hopkinsville Community College history professor William Turner relayed the Bell Witch story in front of a large bonfire, with help from Museums of Historic Hopkinsville Christian Director Alissa Kelly. They shared the story of how the Bell Witch haunted the family of John Bell that lived in Adams, Tennessee, in the early 1800’s. To add to the story, characters dressed as John and Lucy Bell, the Bell Witch and others wandered the crowd during the story to bring the events being relayed to life. There was even a character dressed like a black cat, which was the story says was the way the Bell Witch, named Kate, appeared to the Bell family.

