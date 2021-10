The Dallas Cowboys waited until the last minute in Week 6, but they did adjust their roster ahead of Sunday afternoon’s tilt with the New England Patriots. Out is backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight, who has served as a depth piece this season after starting a large majority of games at left tackle in 2020. Even with Tyron Smith showing up on the injury report this week and requiring an MRI on his neck, Dallas’ staff feels confident in what they have and what’s to come.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO