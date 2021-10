It’s (hopefully) still over three months off, but Kellen Moore will have a career decision to make this coming offseason. Many are already tabbing him as the league’s next hot head coaching prospect. Will he continue to turn down offers (as he did at Boise State and Philadelphia) to keep calling the offensive shots in Dallas? Or will the Cowboys see him leave like another young mastermind assistant named Sean Payton once did?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO