Adele breaks Spotify record with “Easy on Me,” gets confronted by Peppa Pig

Unless you live under a rock, you are probably familiar with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. Like many musical prodigies, the English singer-songwriter's love affair with music began at a very young age. Sheeran began singing in church when he was just four years old and learned to play guitar when he was 11 (via Planet Radio). While he pursued his passion for music for many years, including releasing music on his own, his big break came in 2011 with the release of "The A-Team," the lead single from his debut studio album. In the first week of its release, the single sold 58,000 copies and was the top 10 song in eight countries. Today, Sheeran is one of the bestselling artists in the world and practically a household name.

