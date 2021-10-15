CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awnings Fabric Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Twitchell, Herculite, Cooley, Para

 9 days ago

An awning fabric is a type of supplemental cover or roof that helps to control intense sun exposure and heat that occurs both indoors as well as outdoors. The use of awning saves energy and can reduce temperatures by 8-15 degrees. It can also reduce air conditioning costs up to 25%....

Las Vegas Herald

Raman Spectroscopy Market Size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026

According to the new market research report "Raman Spectroscopy Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Instrument (Microscopy Raman, Handheld & Portable Raman), Sampling Technique (Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering), Application (Pharmaceutical, Life Science), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to reach USD 861 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 602 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026. Increased focus on drug development in healthcare and rise in adoption of Raman spectroscopy in clinical applications are among the factors driving the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

DVB/SAT Remote Controls Market to Garner Brimming Revenues through 2021-2031

250 Pages DVB/SAT Remote Controls Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. From the past two decades, DVB - digital video broadcasting has been an increasingly accepted standard for entertainment regulations. Major economies such as European countries are involved in the efficient implementation of DVB-compliant digital broadcasting. Also, the equipment required is widely available, such as DVB remote controls. These equipment are easily distinguishable by the standardised DVB logo. DVB/SAT remote control units are becoming increasing popularity among the manufacturers of television units, as these remote control units are becoming a sophisticated and more user-friendly approach for changing channels. DVB/SAT (digital video broadcasting/satellite remote control) is one of the evolving remote control techniques used, as these remote control technologies are emerging as a more standardised way for manufacturers, which is resulting into the establishment of global standards for the maintenance of fixed remote control units.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Solenoid Market - Global Forecast to 2026

The Global Automotive Solenoid Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast. The fact that solenoids are used in various automotive systems and features in every vehicle is expected to drive the market during the forecast.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Forestry Machinery Market To Fathom The Depth Of Innovation

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global forestry machinery market is projected to be valued at around US$ 8.5 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Consistent consumption of timber and natural wood by end-use sectors such as construction, energy, and agro products is set to drive the sales of forestry machinery over the coming years.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Cup Carriers Market By Type (Corrugated Carton Board, Moulded Pulp, Metal) and By Number of Packs (Single Cup, 2 Cups, 4 Cups) - Forecast 2021-2031

The packaging industry is evolving with time, manufacturers are continuously looking forward to create new and innovative packaging products. To meet the need of the customers, multipack solutions have developed in the market, such as cup carriers, bottle carriers, and others. Cup carriers are used by the food & beverage industries, not only for holding multiple cups together, but they also contribute to the brand image of the company.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Halal Cosmetics Market Size, Analysis, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The global Halal Cosmetics Market is forecast to reach USD 66.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is being driven by the increasing number of Muslim population globally. Muslims account for approximately 25% of the worldwide population. An increase in the health concerns among consumers after using cosmetic products is fueling the need for special cosmetic products, which is, driving the market for halal cosmetic products. Moreover, increasing awareness of Muslim consumers on their religious obligations has also contributed to the rising demand for halal-certified cosmetic products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Whitener Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Dairy Whitener Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Camel Milk Market By Form (Fresh, Frozen, Freeze-Dried) and By Nature (Organic, Conventional) - Forecast 2021-2031

Camel milk is finding extensive applications in food supplements, owing to its profile rich of necessary nutrients and health-promoting molecules. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that aids in enhancement of the digestive health by a significant level, which is fostering their adoption in pharmaceuticals. Camel milk is also penetrating at a healthy level as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry, owing to rising demand for functional food products with health benefits.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market by Type of Lay, Material Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market by Type of Lay (Regular Lay, Lang Lay), Material Type (PP, PET, Nylon, HMPE, Specialty fibers), Application (Marine & Fishing, Sports & Leisure, Oil & Gas, Industrial & Crane) Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2021 to USD 17.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Steel wire ropes & plastic rope are extensively being used in marine & fishing, sports & leisure, oil & gas, industrial & crane, mining, construction, and other end-use applications.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%-16%. In this market, viral vector is the largest segment by product, whereas a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company is largest by end use.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobility as a Service Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Continual Inventions To Accelerate The Automotive Trim Parts Market

Global automotive trim part sales are set to be valued to around US$ 58 Bn in 2031, according to latest research by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at a steady CAGR of 4% through the course of 2021-2031. Vehicle manufacturers...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player are Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., ect

The global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry..During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare CRM Market: A brief review of size, share, trends, growth, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities and Statistics by Emergen Research

The global Halthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market is projected to reach value of USD 26.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report entails an organized database of the Healthcare CRM market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Contactless Siding Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027

Siding Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries. The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market include shift in lifestyle of consumers and rising population worldwide.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Flavour Enhancers Powder Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market is Going to Boom with SIRO Clinpharm, Ergomed, Covance, Novartis, PRA Health Sciences

Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market By Crop Type, Region, Industry Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled 'Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2028' to its wide database that offers extensive information about the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, global and regional reach, and product portfolio offered by the market. The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the agriculture industry such as sustainable farming, novel irrigation and air seeding technology, incorporation of GPS and satellite imagery to boost productivity of the farms, and rapid adoption of smart agriculture to offer crucial insights into technological developments and progress of the sector.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Meningitis Vaccine Market: Comprehensive study by Key Players - Baxter International, Merck, Hualan, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer

Global Meningitis Vaccine Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Meningitis Vaccine market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Meningitis Vaccine market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS

