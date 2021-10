Christian Pulisic will remain sidelined for Chelsea's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday evening, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. The 23-year-old has been nursing an ankle injury picked up on international duty last month. It was hoped he would only miss around 10 days but his time on the sidelines has been prolonged and he will once again miss out when the Blues travel to face the Bees.

