CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

LIVE: 48th Anniversary celebration of 1973 UFO sighting

WLOX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plan is to donate all the funds to help the school in Houma purchase new library books. The project has been worked on behind the...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Crowd flocks to Gautier’s 31st annual Mullet Festival

The Mississippi Rising Coalition, along with other social justice groups gathered at the corner of Highway 90 and 49 in Gulfport Saturday demanding answers in the death of 3-month-old La’Mello Parker. Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.23.21. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.23.21. Heat and humidity stick...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulf Coast Equality Fest provides safe space for celebration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For five years now, the Equality Fest has provided a safe space for celebration. There is reason to celebrate for the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s great that we have this type of community,” said Noelle Nolan-Rider with Vote Your Pride Mississippi. “Because I can tell you in 1994, my parents did not have this type of community. So, they were just sort of at a loss.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Warrick Co. woman’s visit to the beach goes viral

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler woman’s recent vacation to Alabama is going viral, all thanks to a selfless act from total strangers. In October, Dorothy “Dottie” Schneider was sitting on the sandy beaches of Orange Beach, Alabama, only after some help from selfless guys and gals. This is because...
CHANDLER, IN
Only In Missouri

This One Little Missouri Town Is A Nature Lover’s Dream

Missouri’s adorable small towns can leave us with quite the quandary, especially when we’re looking for the perfect destination to spend the day. Louisiana, a charming small Missouri town, blends both an historic setting with nature to create a picture-perfect day trip or getaway. Whether you feel like spending time outdoors or crave a hearty meal, you’ll find plenty of ways to spend your time in this darling town.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WLOX

LIVE: Sunday marks last day of Jackson County fair

We're seeing a lot more cloud cover today, and we can't rule out some isolated showers this afternoon and evening. We'll be able to warm up near 80 by the afternoon. A strong cold front is expected to move in by Wednesday, and it will likely bring showers and storms. A few storms could become strong. Here's the latest forecast.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

2021 Leo Seal Grant winners highlight 11 top teachers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hard work and innovation is paying off for 11 of Mississippi’s most outstanding teachers named the 2021 Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grant recipients. The grants, funded by Hancock Whitney and administered by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, laud and encourage educational excellence by underwriting original...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIVE: 2nd Annual Wounded Warrior fishing tournament

In the statement, Coastal Mississippi Board President Brooke Shoultz said all misunderstandings have been resolved and the Coastal Mississippi commissioners are dedicated to maintaining regional tourism. Moss Point city and school leaders give a challenge to high school alumni. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It’s not just Friday night football...
MOSS POINT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sighting#Coast Episcopal#Tradition
WLOX

Gulf Coast Veteran’s Day parade set to return this year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are underway in South Mississippi to honor the men and women who have proudly served our country. The Gulf Coast Veteran’s Day Parade committee members are busy finalizing plans for this year’s celebration after having to change things last year due to coronavirus. “I think...
BILOXI, MS
Effingham Radio

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday (October 12.) Now, 9 years later they have three little girls and a fourth one on the way. He posted a photo on Twitter of the night he fell in love with her. TR says they’ve been through a lot together: “I think if you would’ve asked Lauren when she was like 17 years old if she would marry a country singer, her answer probably would have been absolutely not. But somehow we made our way back to each other. And she spent the entire first year of my road life on the bus with me and eight of my band members, and has seen probably 6,000 of my concerts and has just put up with me as a person through all this stuff. I just want people to know that our life is not this fairytale land at all times. You know, we have our ups, we have our downs, but it’s just about like sticking with each other through the thick and the thin, and how much she’s had to sacrifice and how much we both had to sacrifice to make this whole thing called music work.” :34 (OC: thing called music work)
RELATIONSHIPS
WOLF

Berwick Riverfest celebrates 10th anniversary

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The 10th annual Berwick Riverfest took place this weekend in Test Track Park. The free event offered hundreds of vendors and lots of family-friendly entertainment. "We are here today selling raffle tickets to help promote the restoration of Mrs. Jackson's original vegetable garden. Our plan...
BERWICK, PA
Courier-Express

DAR 100th anniversary celebrated

RIDGWAY — The 100th anniversary celebration of the Penn-Elk Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the Royal Inn, Ridgway on Saturday, Oct. 2. Many dignitaries attended from across the state. State Regent Elizabeth Watkins gave a congratulatory speech and a special...
RIDGWAY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy