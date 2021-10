SALISBURY, Md. – As we prepare for the holidays, the Salvation Army is also gearing up after a tough year. Those with the salvation army tell us, last year tested their faith between shortages of volunteers, and a decrease in donations, it made for a long holiday season. However, we’re told the season also allowed them to find other ways to help such as delivering more food for those experiencing food insecurity. Now for the 2021 season, they’re ready to get back out there, get into more locations for their annual bell ringing, deliver more food and get more volunteers, especially for their angel tree program.

