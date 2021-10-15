CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Puts Cryptocurrency Industry on Notice Over Ransomware Attacks

By Reuters
Voice of America
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON — Suspected ransomware payments totaling $590 million were made in the first six months of this year, more than the $416 million reported for all of 2020, U.S. authorities said on Friday, as Washington put the cryptocurrency industry on alert about its role in combating ransomware attacks. The...

www.voanews.com

techxplore.com

Israeli hospital targeted in ransomware attack

An Israeli hospital was targeted Wednesday by a ransomware attack, officials said, with the state's cyber directorate calling it the first such attack on a hospital in the country. The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center is "currently using alternative systems to treat its patients", it said in a statement, describing the...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Staging Global Conference to Combat Ransomware Attacks

WASHINGTON — The White House is holding a two-day international conference starting Wednesday to combat ransomware computer attacks on business operations across the globe that cost companies, schools and health services an estimated $74 billion in damages last year. U.S. officials are meeting on Zoom calls with their counterparts from...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Authorities Disclose Ransomware Attacks Against Water Facilities

SAN FRANCISCO — U.S. authorities said on Thursday that four ransomware attacks had penetrated water and wastewater facilities in the past year, and they warned similar plants to check for signs of intrusions and take other precautions. The alert from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) cited a series...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
inforisktoday.com

FIN12 Ransomware Attacks Aggressively Targeting Healthcare

An aggressive, financially motivated Russian-speaking threat actor group that deploys the Ryuk variant ransomware, leverages Trickbot initial access brokers, and generally skips double-extortion attempts in favor of fast and higher payout ransoms has been predominately targeting the healthcare sector, warns a report from security firm Mandiant. Dubbed FIN12, the threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

A timeline of the biggest ransomware attacks

The history of technology is riddled with unintended consequences. As William Gibson wrote in Burning Chrome, "...the street finds its own uses for things." Though Bitcoin may not have been originally conceived as a medium for ransom payments, it's quickly become a central tool for online criminals. Ransomware, a category...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Government Gunning for Cryptocurrency—Uses Ransomware as Pretext

The U.S. Treasury Department is telling cryptocurrency fans to stop breaking sanctions and laundering money. Washington’s warning’s worried many of a crackdown on decentralized finance (DeFi). As if that wasn’t enough, the White House also just brokered a 30-nation agreement to regulate “virtual assets”—i.e., cryptocurrency. And all this is in...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, allies seek ways to combat ransomware as online attacks proliferate

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States is rallying dozens of allies and partners at a two-day virtual conference to discuss ways to combat ransomware as online attacks proliferate, hurting businesses and undermining national security. Representatives of 30 countries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Healthcare IT News

Ransomware in the Health Industry: Resiliency and Response

Digital transformation has increased exponentially in the healthcare industry over the past year, as organizations harness the power of digital to reach patients, accelerate research and develop new therapies to beat the global pandemic. Unfortunately, this digital transformation has been paired with an increasing cohort of highly capable cyber extortionists that have been using ransomware to compromise operations and hold patient data hostage to extract money from health organizations.
HEALTH
Business Insider

Ransomware gangs targeted 3 different US water treatment plants this year in previously unreported attacks, according to federal agencies

Ransomware gangs attacked even more water treatment plants across the US than previously known, according to a new report. Water plants in Nevada, Maine, and California were all hit with ransomware in 2021 - and all three incidents went unreported until Thursday, when the attacks were disclosed in a joint advisory published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, the NSA, and the Environmental Protection Agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Preparing for Ransomware Attacks in the Education Sector

A spate of recent ransomware incidents affecting the education sector has led to the loss of student coursework, financial records and data relating to COVID-19 testing. Matthew Trump, senior IT security officer for the University of London, U.K., outlines incident response strategies to avoid such consequences. Trump highlights the importance...
EDUCATION
The Independent

One of the largest TV broadcasters in the US was targeted in likely ransomware attack

Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest media companies and broadcasters in the US, was targeted in a cyberattack that disrupted several television stations over the weekend, the company announced in a government filing and in a news release.In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 18 October, the company reported that several of its stations were encrypted with ransomware, potentially exploited by hackers.The filing followed a report from online news organisation The Record, which first reported a likely cyberattack following widespread reports of “technical issues” across Sinclar stations.Sinclair identified “certain servers and workstations in its...
NFL
Light Reading

Sinclair hit by ransomware attack

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a company that owns or operates 185 TV stations in 86 markets, was victimized by a ransomware attack over the weekend. The company, which also operates several regional sports networks, said it has identified that some of its servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware that, in turn, disrupted a portion of Sinclair's office and operational networks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Groove ransomware calls on all extortion gangs to attack US interests

The Groove ransomware gang is calling on other extortion groups to attack US interests after law enforcement took down REvil's infrastructure last week. Over the weekend, BleepingComputer reported that the REvil ransomware operation shut down again after an unknown third party hijacked their dark web domains. As part of this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forest Park Review

Candy production impacted by ransomware attack

A ransomware attack directed at the makers of Brach’s Candy Corn and dozens of other candy and cookie brands has impacted production at Ferrara Candy’s factories just ahead of Halloween, according to a statement released by the company. A company spokesperson would not release details on the attack or the...
FOREST PARK, IL
tripwire.com

US Government warns of BlackMatter ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure

The US Government has issued an alert to organisations about the threat posed by the BlackMatter ransomware group. The government’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (better known as CISA) issued the advisory earlier this week, following a series of BlackMatter ransomware attacks since July 2021 targeting US critical infrastructure, including two American organisations working in the food and agriculture sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

AWS ransomware attacks: Not a question of if, but when

Ermetic announced the results of a study about the security posture of AWS environments and their vulnerability to ransomware attacks. In virtually all of the participating organizations, identities were found that, if compromised, would place at least 90% of the S3 buckets in an AWS account at risk. As more...
COMPUTERS
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
POTUS

