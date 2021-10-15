Afghan Women Lose Businesses as Taliban Bars Them from Work

The Taliban in Afghanistan has asked female employees of the city government not to return to work, it was reported. The female employees asked to stay home didn’t include those from the department of education and health, Neamatullah Barakzai, the Kabul head of public awareness told the Washington Post. However,...
The Taliban have executed a brave Afghan army officer who worked as an interpreter for the Australian Defense Force, leaving his scared wife and children in grave danger and asking to be evacuated to Australia. Since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan with the withdrawal of US soldiers in August, the father...
It’s been a month since the Taliban banned girls from secondary schools in most of Afghanistan. It’s the only country in the world to bar half its population from getting an education. Women, except for those in the public health sector, have not been allowed to return to work yet.
Afghan interpreters left behind by the British are increasingly frustrated at the UK's inability to rescue them as the US plans to resume mercy flights. Many translators who had worked alongside our troops have been forced into hiding since the Taliban took over two months ago. But while they get...
BEIJING — In 1961, Muhammad's then-teenage parents loaded as many belongings as they could onto yaks and horses, then set off walking toward the snow-tipped Pamir mountains. Their destination: Afghanistan. They were among hundreds of Uyghurs who have fled northwest China's Xinjiang region to Afghanistan since the 1950s. The Uyghurs,...
Afghan artists have been forced to quickly cover up their painted murals all over Afghanistan for fear of retaliation from the Taliban. Many of these pieces of art were demands for equal rights and women’s rights, while some simply showed beautiful scenes and offered words of hope and encouragement. Sadly, they have all been covered up by thick layers of paint, Taliban propaganda, and Taliban flags.
Many Afghan women could die because of Taliban gender rules blocking UK-funded medical aid, a charity has warned. Save the Children campaigns director Athena Rayburn told the PA news agency that, under strict regimes imposed by reactionary leaders, girls can only be treated by staff of the same gender, but women have not been guaranteed safety to work in some regions.
When the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, it froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets, grinding many of the country’s most essential operations to a halt and spreading misery. The US government must release those funds.
The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (Afic) has cancelled its planned online forum that was due to include two senior Taliban representatives, after it faced heavy criticism from within the Muslim and Afghan communities. “I genuinely thought it was a joke,” said Mariam Veiszadeh, a lawyer and community rights advocate...
In a village deep in the mountains of central Afghanistan that has been ruled by the Taliban for a quarter of a century, women openly work alongside men at a vital health clinic. Tangi Saidan in Wardak province has lived in the shadow of the front line but never been...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man with ties to Ann Arbor said he is happy to be back in Michigan after escaping the Taliban in Afghanistan. “They were like whooping people. They were hitting people with sticks, with guns. The whole city is trying to leave and it’s impossible. So, there is a bit of a mess there. There’s gunfire,” Jawad Sukahanyar said.
Before the U.S. exit from Kabul, we heard fine White House words about saving Afghan allies who helped U.S. troops. Yet the majority of the 18,000 Afghan applicants for special immigrant visas (known as SIVs) that were designated by Congress for translators and other military helpers were left behind during the chaotic evacuation. The State Department has admitted to this.
The Biden administration is looking into exempting some Afghan civil servants who worked for the Taliban government in 1996-2001 from terrorism-related bans that would keep them from entering the United States, according to a new report. A draft US Citizenship and Immigration Services planning document reviewed by Fox News revealed...
OVDA, ISRAEL — Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills. Amir Lazar, chief of Israeli air force operations, told reporters the drills "don't focus on Iran," but...
Afghan women soccer players arrived in Qatar on a flight evacuating 357 people from Afghanistan, the Qatari government announced Thursday. The plane was one of eight passenger flights to arrive from Kabul, according to Qatar’s assistant foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater. "Around 100 footballers & their families including female players are...
EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
WASHINGTON — Ask almost any senior Taliban official if there is press freedom in Afghanistan, and you'll get a ready answer. “Without a doubt,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s top spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture. “Reporters can write and publish anything that is factual and not a...
Comments / 0