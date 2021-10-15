CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where Fannie Mae Thinks the Market Is Headed

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group lowered its gross domestic product growth forecast and increased its inflation forecast due to supply chain constraints and high fuel costs. “We revised downward our forecast for 2021 real GDP growth from 5.4% to 4.9% on a fourth quarter-over-fourth quarter (Q4/Q4) basis,...

Kenton Woods
8d ago

Biden will lead us into the biggest depression ever, let's go Brandon

The Motley Fool

Fannie Mae Says Mortgages Rates and Home Prices Will Rise Next Year

Home buyers may have a tough road ahead if these predictions come true. Home buyers are struggling to purchase homes today for a good reason. Home prices have soared on a national level, and now, it's become harder to find an affordable place to buy on a limited budget. Even buyers with larger budgets are struggling to find properties in the current market.
REAL ESTATE
fox29.com

Fannie Mae again lowers economic growth outlook: What it means for interest rates

Fannie Mae once again dropped its economic growth outlook amid global supply constraints, growing inflation and consumer-spending concerns. This marks the third consecutive month that Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group lowered its 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) economic forecast. In September, Fannie Mae forecasted that GDP would hit 5.4% annually in 2021, but it lowered that to 4.9% in October.
BUSINESS
yieldpro.com

Multifamily housing starts up in Fannie Mae forecast

Compared with earlier forecasts, Fannie Mae’s October economic and housing forecasts call for higher multifamily housing starts over the next 6 months while also anticipating lower GDP growth and higher inflation. Housing: less single-family, more multifamily. Fannie Mae now expects multifamily starts (2+ units per building) to be 474,000 units...
BUSINESS
bdmag.com

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Loan Purchase Caps

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will both be getting $78 billion, for a combined total of $156 billion to support the multifamily market. According to Market Screener, to ensure a strong focus on affordable housing and traditionally underserved markets, FHFA will require that at least 50 percent of the Enterprises’ multifamily business be mission-driven affordable housing. FHFA will also require at least 25 percent of the Enterprises’ multifamily business be affordable to residents at or below 60 percent of area median income (AMI), up from 20 percent in 2021.
ECONOMY
Doug Duncan
wealthmanagement.com

With Caps Raised, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Are Poised to Lend More

Investors will be able to get more loans for apartment properties from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae in 2022. They may also get even lower interest rates on loans to many properties with affordable apartments. “We are looking to continue to strengthen our ability to protect the housing finance system…...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac multifamily caps to rise by $8 billion in 2022

Annual multifamily limits for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will increase by $8 billion each in 2022 with a higher requirement in one affordable housing subcategory and new energy efficient inclusions. Each government-sponsored enterprise will be able to buy loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $78 billion during...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

US headed into another recession if consumer sentiment trend continues, economists say

The U.S. economy appears to be sliding into another recession based on declining consumer sentiment – even though employment and wage growth suggest otherwise, according to two academic economists. New research published last week by David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests that...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
