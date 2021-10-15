Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 473 new cases, 603 new recoveries

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,412 new coronavirus cases and 73 additional deaths over the past three days.
This brings the statewide total to 1,540,721 cases and 30,976 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,783 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675in ICUs.
The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%.
The state says 13,597,969 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,424,270 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated,...
