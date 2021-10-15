Russell Wilson will move to injured reserve

Though he is currently on the sidelines with an injury, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is still getting reps in. Since coming into the NFL as a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012, Russell has been a phenomenal player. He’s started at quarterback for the Seahawks for several years now and has been one of the league’s most productive players over that time span. Quick, agile, and with a rocket attached to his right arm, Russell is a near-perfect modern-day quarterback. in the 2012 NFL draft, Wilson fell to the third round due to his lack of prototypical size for a quarterback. He’s only 5’11” 210 pounds on a good day, well below the average height and weight for a traditional quarterback. But, Russell Wilson has proved all of his doubters wrong as he is now one of the best signal-callers in the league.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO