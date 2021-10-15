CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson will move to injured reserve

By John P. Gilbert
Field Gulls
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a week since Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, sustained multiple injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand, and early Friday afternoon the team officially ruled him out for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thus, the question had become, with...

Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
