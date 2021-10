The Batman has just revealed a couple of new posters for the DC Comics film. DC FanDome is so close and the company has started to let the content fly. In the first red poster, fans get a look at the silhouette of Robert Pattinson's hero. It's raining and you can't see a ton of detail, but you do get a massive look at how that bat insignia on his chest functions. That outline looks the best it has yet in this new image. Paul Dano's version of The Riddler is here in the second poster as well. He's holding up a note for The Caped Crusader in that telltale collage style. For a lot of fans, this is the best look at one of the iconic parts of Batman's rogues' gallery yet. The hype has just begun to build and FanDome this weekend is going to have the Internet ready to explode. Check out the posters down below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO