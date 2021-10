Candidates lined up outside the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning for the first official day of filing for next year’s municipal elections. For the last month, potential candidates have been gathering the signatures needed to run for office from citizens throughout town. Mayoral and at-large City Council candidates need at least 250 signatures, while those running for a council district seat need 75 names from residents in their area. The city’s municipal judge position also is up for election.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO