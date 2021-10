Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have been begging for new content in the Nintendo Switch game, and it seems they'll soon get their wish. Tomorrow, Nintendo will pull back the curtain on the game's November update, which was teased during last month's Nintendo Direct. Very little information has been revealed about the new content thus far, but we do know that Brewster and The Roost cafe from Animal Crossing: New Leaf will return. However, it seems there might be much more to come, as Chad Concelmo, the VP of public relations for Nintendo of America at Golin LA, is hyping up the presentation in a big way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO