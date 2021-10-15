CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban ask officials not to carry out public executions unless directed by 'top court': Report

houstonmirror.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): The Taliban has directed local officials to refrain from carrying out punishments in public unless Afghanistan's "top court" issues the order for public execution. The Council of Ministers has decided that no punishment will be carried out publicly when there is no need to...

www.houstonmirror.com

