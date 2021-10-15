CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWG KIA, Cloud9 take different routes to advance in LOL Worlds

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup A of the 2021 League of Legends World Championships ended in wild fashion on Friday with DWG KIA, the expected favorite, and Cloud9, the improbable underdog, advancing to the Knockout Round. All day long, Korea's DWG KIA (6-0) proved why they came into the tournament as favorites to...

