Stacey Dash Reveals Drug Addiction Past, Once Took 18-20 Vicodin Daily

By D.L. Chandler
 10 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Drug addiction is no laughing matter, and given the past year and change, many are turning to narcotics and other substances to cope with the daily stresses of...

Stacey Dash Admits To "18 To 20 Pills A Day" Addiction: "I Lost Everything"

Her commentary has often given the public pause, but Stacey Dash has returned to speak about something other than her political opinions. On Thursday (October 14), Dash was a guest on Dr. Oz, and the Clueless icon spoke candidly about a secret she claims she has been holding onto for years. Dash revealed that her life was in turmoil due to her addiction to prescription pills.
'Clueless'' Stacey Dash opens up about drug addiction

Clueless star Stacey Dash opened up about her battle with addiction during Thursday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Dash revealed that her parents were both drug addicts and that she first tried drugs when she was eight years old, according to E! Online. Additionally, says Dash, her parents supplied her with her first line of cocaine when she was 16.
Stacey Dash speaks out about her opioid addiction for the 1st time

Many know Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport from the hit 1995 film "Clueless" or in later years, as a commentator on Fox News. But what many don't know is that the 54-year-old and mother of two has lived with a prescription pill addiction for years. Dash opened up exclusively on...
