Jennifer Coolidge

primetimer.com
 9 days ago

Jennifer Coolidge is poised to return for The White Lotus Season 2. The actress, who received widespread acclaim for her performance as boozy socialite Tanya McQuoid, has been "booked" to return for...

www.primetimer.com

primetimer.com

Insecure Gets a Joyous Swan Song

Five years into its run, it’s hard not to feel like the world did Insecure dirty. Issa Rae’s HBO comedy has received near-universal critical acclaim and boasts a legion of adoring fans, but since its debut in 2016, it has received just 11 Emmy nominations, and only one for Outstanding Comedy Series. No shade to Ted Lasso, but the feel-good, predominantly-white sitcom earned 20 Primetime Emmy nods for its first season. Where’s the love for Insecure, a series that has continued to innovate and raise the stakes, year in and year out?
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Gabrielle Creevy

Showtime taps Gabrielle Creevy to play the third woman on Three Women. The Pact alum joins Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin in the drama based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Newhart Actor Peter Scolari Is Dead At 66

Peter Scolari, known for roles on TV shows ranging from Newhart to Girls to Evil over the long years of his career, has passed away. A familiar face for many on television as well as some film appearances, the actor was 66-years-old at the time of his death. Peter Scolari...
TV SHOWS
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Ashe County's Newspaper

Jennifer Lawrence starring in No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the comedy 'No Hard Feelings'. Sony have acquired the rights to the new project after a competitive bidding war, with sources suggesting that studio executives flew to New York in a bid to convince Jennifer to take the part. The story is set in New...
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Is Jennifer Aniston “Too” Friendly?

George Clooney’s wife thinks that Jennifer Aniston is “too” friendly with her husband and it’s making this quite awkward when they’re all together. So, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know if you and your significant other had a “friend” of the opposite sex that gets “too” friendly?
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

The Morning Show may be the most compelling mess on TV

"Watching The Morning Show, Apple TV+’s messy, star-studded morning news drama whose second season premiered this fall, is for me a very vocal experience – the road from concept to execution so bumpy and the choices so chaotic as to provoke several guffaws an episode," says Adrian Horton. "The biggest 'NO' comes in the beginning of the second season’s third episode: Daniel Henderson, co-anchor of the fictional Morning Show on the fictional UBA network, is quarantining in Beijing after exposure to a novel coronavirus in January 2020. On-air, he explains the concept of 'social distancing' to the fake-cheery anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon, now sans bad first-season brown wig), who cracks: 'What? I feel like my family’s been "social distancing" for a long time.' I rolled my eyes so hard my head hurt. The Morning Show has, since its release in September 2019, been an intriguing misfire, bolstered and blunted by its interest in recent events. In the first season, its handling of the cascading #MeToo movement at what seemed to be a lightly fictionalized NBC was bumbling, opaque, and perhaps unforgivable – in the season finale, the suicide of the producer Hannah (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), struggling years after she was pressured into sex by the star anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), was at best mishandled, at worst exploited for shock. But watching a show even attempt to wrestle with the bramble of workplace ethics and cultures of complicity was baseline compelling. As in real life, none of the characters handled those conversations well, but at least they were trying. The second season’s adherence to a hyper-documented, traumatic, still-unbelievable pandemic timeline is especially fraught. Do we need to relive the introduction of “social distancing” to the lexicon? Yet I am once again unable to stop watching, the unease of a show flying so close to our recent reality and the buzz of high-budget soap antics a heady, jarring mix." ALSO: The Morning Show's depiction of fame and celebrity is really on the money.
TV SHOWS
primetimer.com

Octavia Spencer

The Oscar-winning actress and Truth Be Told star will lead The Bobby Love Story, a dramatic true account of an... Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told on-location filming shut down by protesters advocating for the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
#In The Beginning#Planet With#White Lotus#Art Form#Hbo
Deadline

Courtney B. Vance Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson star Courtney B. Vance in all areas. Vance, who was previously represented by WME, is a two-time Emmy and Tony Award-winner and is starring in and exec producing AMC’s upcoming courtroom drama series 61st Street from Michael B. Jordan and Peter Moffat. He recently scored an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and also starred in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin’s father. On the film side, Vance’s credits include Hamburger Hill, The Hunt for Red October, The Preacher’s Wife, The Adventures of Huck Finn and Terminator...
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jason Sudeikis’s Vance Revives SNL’s ‘What Up With That?’

“What Up With That?” made its triumphant return on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, courtesy of host Jason Sudeikis’s backup dancer, Vance; Fred Armisen’s saxophone player, Giuseppe; and, obviously, Kenan Thompson as Diondre Cole. Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim also joined in as backup singers. The celebrity lineup included a truly random assortment of guests: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicholas Braun. Notably, the sketch, for the first time in its history, did not include Bill Hader as Lindsey Buckingham. Instead, Diondre was convinced throughout that Braun was actually Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume, which, as far as loopholes go, is funny enough. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cynthia Harris Dies: ‘Mad About You’ Actress Was 87

Cynthia Harris, who appeared in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions and is most widely known for playing the mother of star Paul Reiser’s character on the sitcom Mad About You, died October 3 in New York. She was 87. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her family. Harris, a co-founder in 1993 of Off Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre, for which she had served as a both an actor and co-artistic director, also starred in the 1979 TV miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, playing Wallis Simpson. She was nominated for a BAFTA...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

