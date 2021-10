At some point this month, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will offer subscribers the ability to enjoy games that originally released on the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. We still don't know exactly how much extra the Expansion Pack will cost players, but Nintendo has offered a new detail about the service, and a quality-of-life addition for users in Europe: the ability to play games in 60HZ. When these games first released in Europe, they were only available in 50HZ, so this should be a welcome change. The announcement was made on Nintendo of Europe's official Twitter account.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO