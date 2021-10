Things aren’t looking good between the New York Rangers and Vitali Kravtsov. He believes he’s been falsely promised a chance to play on the current roster and the Rangers feel others on the team beat him out for a spot. Even if a stint in the AHL was going to be short-lived, and whether or not the team had plans to bring him back up right away — they certainly might have with news that Kaapo Kakko is injured — it might be too little too late. Kravtsov feels like he’s been burned and doesn’t hold a lot of trust with the Rangers right now.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO